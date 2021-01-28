Tulsi Gabbard: Schiff, Brennan, Big Tech Are ‘Domestic Enemies’ of America

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has warned 328 million Americans that John Brennan, Adam Schiff and the oligarchs in Big Tech are “domestic enemies” of the United States.

In a video message published on Tuesday, Gabbard warned that former CIA director Brennan, Democrat Rep. Schiff, and the elites in Silicon Valley all pose an even greater threat to American liberty than the rioters who stormed the Capitol in January.

“The mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country,” Gabbard declared.

“But let’s be clear, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs, and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies, and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob that stormed the Capitol,” Gabbard warned.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: The former Hawaii congresswoman has repeatedly slammed a bill proposed by Schiff to combat domestic terrorism. She also has taken issue with Brennan’s comments that Biden’s nominees “are now moving in laser-like fashion to try to uncover as much as they can” on activities he says are similar to “insurgency movements.”

Gabbard broke with many in her party late last year when she said former President Donald Trump had her support in terminating Section 230, which provides liability protections to internet publishers.

“@realDonaldTrump I fully support you on this. Please don’t back down. The freedom and future of our country is at stake,” Gabbard tweeted on Dec. 3.

She also introduced a bill that would ban abortions once a baby in the womb can feel pain, as well as another anti-abortion bill that would protect babies born after an attempted abortion.

Gabbard announced last year that she wouldn’t seek reelection for her seat in Congress and would instead focus on her presidential campaign, which she ultimately lost.

In her Tuesday video, she also called upon Biden to denounce those in power who threaten to take “away our civil liberties endowed to us by our Creator.”

“I call upon you, and all members of Congress from both parties to denounce these efforts by the likes of Brennan and others to take away our civil liberties that are endowed to us by our Creator and guaranteed in our Constitution. If you don’t stand up to these people now, then our country will be in great peril,” she said.