Tulsi Gabbard Says Obama Is Behind The New ‘Disinfo Board’, Biden Is Just A Front Man

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has claimed that President Biden is nothing but a front man for Barack Obama

She said that it is the former president who is behind the new ‘Disinformation governance board’ suggesting that Biden is merely a figurehead for the project.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Sharing footage centered on “disinformation and challenges to democracy in the digital realm” from an April 21 speech by Obama, Tulsi said “Biden is just a front man”

She continued: “Obama, April 21: social media censors ‘don’t go far enough,’ so the government needs to step in to do the job. Six days later, Homeland Security rolls out the ‘Ministry of Truth’ (aka Disinformation Governance Board)”

Biden is just a front man. Obama, April 21: social media censors “don’t go far enough,” so the government needs to step in to do the job. Six days later, Homeland Security rolls out the 'Ministry of Truth' (aka Disinformation Governance Board). pic.twitter.com/CHOD4mbE0B — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 1, 2022

She is also calling on Democrats to oppose the “propaganda board.”

Democrats who say you're against dictatorships, where are your voices condemning the Ministry of Truth? Even worse are Republicans who say such a propaganda board is needed but it should be headed by someone who's not biased—not Jankowicz. They all need to read the Bill of Rights pic.twitter.com/rDZhFf40VK — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 2, 2022

RT reports: In the speech in question, delivered at Stanford University, Obama argued that while social media platforms have taken efforts against “dangerous content” that “should be applauded,” decisions about moderation “shouldn’t be left solely to private interests.”

“These decisions affect all of us, and just like every other industry that has a big impact in our society, that means these big platforms need to be subject to some level of public oversight and regulation,” he said.

Obama has stepped up warnings about online disinformation in recent weeks, giving a number of speeches on the issue this month alone, in addition to a conference organized by the Obama Foundation to discuss “creative solutions” to the problem.

The Biden administration announced the new Disinformation Governance Board last week, noting it will operate under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security. Though officials have stated the board will “monitor” supposed “disinformation” online in a “nonpartisan” and “apolitical” manner, the full scope of its activities remains unclear, despite later clarifications from DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

Pressed on exactly how the board will operate during a sit-down with CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, Mayorkas would only say that it would not violate the rights of Americans or spy on citizens.

“It works to ensure that the way in which we address threats – the connectivity between threats and acts of violence, are addressed without infringing on free speech, protecting civil rights and civil liberties, the right of privacy,” he said. “The board, this working group, will draw from best practices and communicate those best practices to the operators.”

Critics were quick to denounce the new disinformation board as akin to the thought-policing Ministry of Truth from George Orwell’s ‘1984’, with Gabbard previously dubbing it a state “propaganda arm.” The White House has rejected that characterization, however, insisting the board was not created to “adjudicate what is true or false, online or otherwise.”