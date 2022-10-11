Tulsi Gabbard Quits the Democrat Party: ‘Elitist Cabal’ Run By ‘Warmongers and Anti-White Racists’

Former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced she left the Democratic Party on Tuesday, denouncing the organization as an “elitist cabal” controlled by “warmongers,” “cowards” and “anti-white racists.”

Gabbard, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, attacked the Democrat Party in a video posted to her YouTube account. She did not announce plans to join the Republican Party or adopt any other political affiliation, however.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism,” Gabbard said in an excerpt posted to Twitter.

She went on to urge other “common-sense and independent-minded Democrats” to join her in exiting the Democrat Party.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are… pic.twitter.com/oAuTnxZldf — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) October 11, 2022

“I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government that is of, by and for the powerful elite,” she continued. “I’m calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party.”

Fox News report: Gabbard’s announcement served as the inaugural episode of the Tusli Gabbard Show, a podcast she is now running.

Gabbard has grown increasingly estranged from the Democratic establishment since her failed candidacy in the 2020 presidential primary. She has also become a vocal critic of President Biden, denouncing him for “pouring fuel on the flames” of division in the country.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich praised Tulsi for ditching the Democrats in a Tuesday statement on Fox News. He argued that she is one of many Americans who traditionally have voted blue but now find the Democrats unrecognizable.

“[Gabbard] has always been sort of an independent maverick,” Gingrich said. “And I think when she ran for president, she realized how really isolated she was from the great majority of the Democratic Party, which is now, frankly, a pretty weird party….I think you’re seeing this drift. And we’ve certainly seen among Latinos a huge drift towards the Republican Party as they’re driven away by the weirder policies of the Democratic Party.”