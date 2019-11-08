Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: ‘US Gov’t Is Covering Up 9/11’, Urges Trump To Declassify ALL Information

The highest levels of the U.S. government are actively covering up the truth about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, according to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) who says the American people “deserve all the information on 9/11.”

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate sent out a campaign email Tuesday that stated there is a conspiracy at the highest levels of the U.S. government to stop the public from knowing the role that Saudi Arabia played in the attacks.

“We deserve all the information on 9/11,” read the subject line. In a video linked to in the email and posted on Gabbard’s website alongside a petition asking President Donald Trump to declassify “all information related to 9/11,” Gabbard wrote: “The American people still don’t have access to the truth about Saudi Arabia and who helped Al Qaeda carry out these deadly attacks.”

“It is absolutely unacceptable that our government’s investigation into Saudi ties has been kept from these 9/11 families and from the American people.”

Also included was a link to a petition urging President Trump to declassify “all information related to 9/11.”

There are plenty of reasons to question U.S.-Saudi ties or be skeptical of Saudi denials of responsibility for catastrophes — as the slow, disturbing revelation of the truth about Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi’s state sponsored murder proves.

Yahoo report: Gabbard’s email does not make clear what precisely she wants to be declassified. The George W. Bush administration classified one section of the initial congressional inquiry into the attacks — known as “the 28 pages” ― but President Barack Obama released those pages, with some redactions, in 2016.

Obama’s White House press secretary at the time, Josh Earnest, emphasized that the U.S. did not believe the Saudi government supported al Qaeda, which waged a bloody campaign against Saudi authorities in the years after 9/11. Lawmakers from both parties ― including key House Intelligence Committee members Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) ― agreed.

“I hope that the release of these pages, with appropriate redactions necessary to protect our nation’s intelligence sources and methods, will diminish speculation that they contain proof of official Saudi government or senior Saudi official involvement in the 9/11 attacks,” Schiff said.

“I know that the release of these pages will not end debate over the issue, but it will quiet rumors over their contents – as is often the case, the reality is less damaging than the uncertainty.”

Huffington Post referred to Gabbard's 9/11 questions as a "disturbing new gambit" and attempted to smear her for questioning Obama's approach to the Syrian conflict.

