Tulsi Gabbard Blasts CNN As ‘Totally Despicable’… Live On CNN

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard blasted CNN and the New York Times as “totally despicable” during Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate live on CNN.

Tulsi slammed the liberal “mainstream media” for repeatedly suggesting she’s an asset of the Russian government in an attempt to discredit her.

Gabbard’s statement came in response to a question about President Trump’s decision to withdraw some U.S. troops from the region surrounding Syria’s northern border with Turkey.

That action was followed up by Turkey launching a military offensive in the region. Some have accused Trump of abandoning America’s Kurdish allies in the area.

Gabbard criticized Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria. But she also came down hard on those who have supported U.S. involvement in what she called a “regime change war.”

“We’ve got to understand the reality of the situation there, which is that the slaughter of the Kurds being done by Turkey is yet another negative consequence of the regime change war that we’ve been waging in Syria,” Gabbard said.

“Donald Trump has the blood of the Kurds on his hand, but so do many of the politicians in our country from both parties who have supported this ongoing regime change war in Syria that started in 2011, along with many in the mainstream media, who have been championing and cheerleading this regime change war.”

Gabbard, a combat veteran, then attacked The New York Times and CNN.

“This morning, a CNN commentator said on national television that I’m an asset of Russia. Completely despicable,” Gabbard said.

Watch below: