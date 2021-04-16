Tulsi Gabbard: Biden Is Plotting Nuclear War With Russia

The Biden administration is plotting to launch a full-blown nuclear war with Russia that will result in “suffering beyond comprehension, hundreds of millions of people dying” and “the end of the world as we know it,” Tulsi Gabbard has warned.

According to the former Hawaii Democrat congresswoman, the failure to deescalate tensions with Moscow over Ukraine could result in Armageddon for the rest of us.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Thenewamerican.com reports: What concerns Gabbard was reflected in actions the Biden administration took just today, as it “imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia to punish it for alleged interference in the 2020 U.S. election, cyber-hacking, bullying Ukraine and other ‘malign’ acts,” reported Reuters.

“The measures blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and placed limits on the Russian sovereign debt market,” the news organ continued.

Despite implicitly showing sympathy for Moscow back when it led the Soviet Union in the 1980s, Democrats have in recent years portrayed Russia as the Devil incarnate. This began in earnest when they made the nation part of a narrative they used to attack President Trump. All the while, Democrats have been largely pandering to China — which has an economy eight times the size of Russia’s and is by far our greatest geopolitical threat — partially because many in the establishment make money off Beijing.

This bias is imperiling us, too, according to Gabbard. Responding to host Tucker Carlson’s question as to whether the Russia-Ukraine situation is moving toward war and if some of our leaders relish the prospect, the former congresswoman stated:

It is moving in a very dangerous direction, and the question for the American people is, “Are we willing to go to war with Russia on behalf of Ukraine? And we need to understand that such a war would come at a cost beyond anything that we can really imagine, because this is not a war that is just, “Okay, this is going to be something that’s happening to someone else somewhere else on the other side of the world.” No, this is something that will directly impact me and you, Tucker, every single one of your viewers and all of our loved ones. This is a war that is not a game; it’s a war in which there are no winners because you’ve got, you know, thousands of nuclear weapons that the United States has aimed towards Russia; Russia has thousands of nuclear weapons aimed towards us that could hit any town or city in America in less than 30 minutes and exact a cost upon every one of us that would result in excruciating death and suffering beyond comprehension; hundreds of millions of people dying and suffering seeing their flesh being burned from their bones.

My, well, no one can accuse her of wearing rose-colored glasses.

Gabbard also stated that if Biden keeps ratcheting up the tension, it’s not a question of “if we go to war with Russia,” and if that results in “nuclear holocaust,” but “a question of when.” And this would be “the end of the world as we know it,” she plaintively noted (video below).

So are Gabbard’s claims a bit overwrought, as if she’s living in the movie Dr. Strangelove: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb? In reality, with Biden a puppet at this point, we don’t know who exactly is calling the foreign-policy shots. (This is why it might, just perhaps, be a good idea not to elect someone with dementia.) What we do know is that having in power low-virtue leftists is always dangerous.

That both World Wars began while Democrats were in office could just be coincidence. But what’s for certain is something else, which I’ll introduce with a story that may appear unrelated to the topic.

Back in the mid-1990s, Democrats said that if the Republicans prevailed in a budget battle that was raging, the elderly would have to eat dog food to be able to afford medicine. Late talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh then spoofed this in a GOPAC speech, evoking laughs with a joke about how he bought his mother a new can opener “so that she can get the dog food easier when she has to eat it.”

Well, then-congresswoman and confirmed liberal Patsy Schroeder (D-Colo.) took his comment literally and appeared on the House floor the next day to complain, emotionally and incredulously, “This is what it’s come to!… Rush Limbaugh actually said he’s going to buy his mother a can opener so she can have dog food. Wow!”

The point? Leftists are out of touch with reality and thus don’t judge people well.

And when you misjudge people and their intentions, conflict becomes more likely.

As to this, after learning in the early 1980s that the Soviets genuinely feared a surprise attack by the United States, President Ronald Reagan reportedly remarked, “Can they really believe that we’re about to launch a nuclear attack?”

Yes, they could — they were leftists. (For Reagan’s part, he also misread them, falling into the common trap of projecting his own mind-set onto others.)

And how do leftists descend into this unreality? Note that their whole agenda involves defending positions contrary to Truth. They lie to others continually when doing so, of course, but often overlooked is that leftists also lie to themselves.

This tendency, called rationalization, is how people justify wrongness to themselves. Man has a great capacity to rationalize, too. Pursued when reality isn’t what you want it to be, it’s when you twist reality for yourself.

The problem is that when you lie to yourself over and over again, bending reality year after year, you fall further and further out of touch with reality. Not only can rationalization then become entirely habitual, but you may reach a point where you can’t “find” reality even when you want to. Once severe enough, this may be called crazy. (Now you know why leftists think boys can be girls.)

Put simply, just as the people can’t make the correct decisions on what policies to support when media and officials lie to them, media and officials can’t make the correct decisions on what policies to support when they lie to themselves.

It should be noted that no one, save God, has a perfect grasp on reality. But it reality and the people currently in power not only don’t have the same address — they’re in different states.

As for the Ukraine, it’s perhaps similar to the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. The U.S.S.R.’s Nikita Khrushchev, despite helming the Evil Empire itself, had to back down. After all, he was in our backyard. We couldn’t back down.

The Ukraine is in Russia’s backyard. This means we’re limited in what we can do unless we fancy thermonuclear exchanges. So let’s hope our leftists respect superpowers’ backyards overseas more than their rioters respect Americans’ backyards at home.