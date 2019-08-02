Tulsi Gabbard Accused of Working with Russia to Bring down Kamala Harris

After Tulsi Gabbard completely destroyed Kamala Harris during Wednesday’s Democrat debate, ‘woke’ Twitter users began claiming that Gabbard had been hired by Russia to bring down Harris.

No, this is not satire.

During the debate, Gabbard ripped Harris apart for her role in “putting over 1500 people in jail for marijuana violations” then gleefully laughing about it when asked if she ever smoked marijuana.

Summit.news reports: As you can see from the video, Harris was left floundering, with her usual righteously indignant front shattered.

Kamala Harris' feigned angry righteous indignation suddenly deflates when she's called out on her BS. A joy to watch. pic.twitter.com/z77osQ2MQx — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 1, 2019

Despite all the other candidates trending on Twitter last night, and despite her being the most searched candidate on Google, Gabbard did not trend on Twitter.

However, she was responsible for the hashtag #KamalaHarrisDestroyed – which started trending this morning.

This led an army of Russian collusion conspiracy theorists to ludicrously assert that Gabbard had been hired by the Kremlin to take down Harris.

“Have you heard the news? Tulsi was hired by Russia to take down Kamala and help Trump,” tweeted Peter D’Ambrosca with a sampling of the insanity.

Have you heard the news? Tulsi was hired by Russia to take down Kamala and help Trump. Totally *not* a delusional conspiracy theory. #KamalaHarrisDestroyed pic.twitter.com/1LuFOLLHY5 — Peter D'Abrosca (@pdabrosca) August 1, 2019

“When you wake up to see hashtag #KamalaHarrisDestroyed trending, you know the Russian troll bots and trumpers are worried about Kamala Harris, bigly,” tweeted another user.

When you wake up to see hashtag #KamalaHarrisDestroyed trending, you know the Russian troll bots and trumpers are worried about Kamala Harris, bigly. They don't care so much about Tulsi Gabbard, who wouldn't denounce Assad if her life depended on it. Black Women SCARE them. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 1, 2019

“Tulsi is 2020’s Jill Stein. A fraudulent, Vladimir Putin approved spoiler. Putin took Tulsi, an American soldier, and turned her into a Trojan Horse, his own #SiberianCandidate,” tweeted another.

Tulsi is 2020’s Jill Stein. A fraudulent, Vladimir Putin approved spoiler. Putin took Tulsi, an American soldier, and turned her into a Trojan Horse, his own #SiberianCandidate. Evidence? Putin’s bots and paid for shills are pushing #KamalaHarrisDestroyed … — Mattison (@Mattison) August 1, 2019

The same people who claim social media bias against conservatives is a “conspiracy theory” routinely think Russia is behind every trending hashtag they don’t like.

That’s the biggest, nuttiest conspiracy theory of them all.