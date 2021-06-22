Tucker: ‘White Supremacists’ Are Not the Ones Carrying Out the Violence on Our Streets

Tucker Carlson called out Biden’s lie that “white supremacy” is America’s “most lethal threat” during Monday night’s monologue.

Tucker highlighted the widespread violence that took place over the weekend during the Juneteenth celebrations across America.

“Just in 2020, last year, more than 750 people were murdered in the city of Chicago,” Tucker said. “And we can say with some confidence that the overwhelming majority of those suspects in the city of Chicago were not members of Q-Anon or white supremacists.”

“How do we know? Informed guess, but sometimes there’s video,” Tucker said before playing clips of a public murder that took place in Chicago and a mob twerking on an EMS ambulance responding to a mass shooting in Oakland.

WATCH:

Informationliberation.com reports: While Tucker noted that some 25 percent of violent crime is linked to gangs, he failed to explain the nature of the majority of violent crime, which is not committed by gangs.

According to police themselves, the majority of crime in places like Philly, Milwaukee, Chicago and so on is now committed over minor slights and beef on social media. Most shootings are now being triggered by things like someone talking smack on Facebook, stepping on someone’s shoes in a club or looking at someone the wrong way.

For example, the shooting a little over a week ago in Austin was reportedly driven by a “teenage feud.”

From WSLS, “Police: Fatal Austin mass shooting arose from a teenage feud”

A deadly weekend mass shooting in Austin’s famed entertainment district arose from a feud between two groups of Central Texas teenagers, according to a police affidavit filed Wednesday. Harker Heights High School student Jeremiah Tabb, 17, was arrested at school Monday and remained in Travis County Jail on Wednesday. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

[…] In the arrest affidavit filed by Austin police filed in a Travis County district court Wednesday, a wounded male juvenile is quoted as telling detectives at an Austin hospital that he was with friends on East Sixth Street, a famous entertainment strip, when they began exchanging stares with a youth he identified as JT and JT’s friends.



The male juvenile, who was not identified by name, said he had attended the same Killeen middle school as JT, who said to the juvenile’s group, “What y’all wanna do? Y’all wanna fight?” The juvenile said he answered, “It’s whatever,” at which point JT pulled a handgun from his waistband and opened fire. A companion of the juvenile, also a juvenile, drew his own gun and returned fire. One person was killed and more than a dozen others were wounded. Police showed a yearbook photo of Tabb to the hospitalized juvenile, who identified him as the one who shot him. He told police that Tabb had already shot him in the leg in Killeen a few days earlier. Police in Killeen, 70 miles (113 kilometers) north of Austin, have a complaint on file from that shooting, according to the affidavit.

No deep thought went into this shooting.

No extensive socio-economic analysis is needed to understand why “JT” allegedly opened fire into a crowd.

They looked at each other the wrong way and someone started shooting.

This is the reality of crime in America.

There was a report saying the public execution in Chicago may have taken place over a fender-bender.

When we had leaders willing to profile and do “stop and frisk” on the demographic committing the overwhelming majority of violent crime and send plainclothes anti-crime units after them, violent crime plummeted even in New York City.

The problem is Republicans these days are just as cowardly as Democrats and are completely unwilling to address the issue for fear of being called “racist.”

Omg! Leaked audio of Mike Bloomberg talking about the high crime rates among urban minorities.



“And the way to get the guns out of the kids hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them” #BloombergIsARacist pic.twitter.com/MkONUhQQpX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2020

Many were paid by billionaires like the Koch brothers (now the Koch brother) to just roll over and join with the Democrats on “criminal justice reform.”

They care more about virtue-signalling about “Juneteenth” than stopping the crime wave that’s followed in the wake of the Floyd riots.

#JuneTeenth2021 is “a history lesson that must be taught” — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 19, 2021

Though throwing open the prisons may get GOP politicians huge donations from billionaires, it doesn’t get them any votes.

It gets us absolutely nothing!