Tucker Carlson: There Will Be ‘No Limits’ to New World Order’s Tyranny Unless Americans Rise Up Now

Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned during Monday’s show that there will be “no limits” to the New World Order’s tyranny unless Americans rise up now and reject their plans.

“In a moment of centralized tech surveillance combined with mass social conformity and that’s exactly the country we’re living in right now, there aren’t many limits to where it could go. If they can force you to take a vaccine that you don’t need, what can’t they do?” Carlson asked viewers.

“Why don’t they – I don’t know – make you take psychiatric drugs if you’re persistently disobedient? Express the wrong view, get a thorazine shot. Why couldn’t they do that? What’s the limiting principle on them? In fact, you can imagine a panel of CNN doctors explaining that we would all be a lot safer if the mentally-ill propagandists on the radical right got the treatment they need and stopped spreading their dangerous conspiracy theories, so giving them psychotropic meds is an urgent matter of public health,” he added.

“How about if the school therapist convinced your six year old to switch genders and accept chemical castration? At this point, why should you be able to stop that from happening? Why should you have any say at all? You’re not a doctor, you’re just a parent, and you have no power,” Tucker continued.

“If you’re no longer in control of your own body – and thanks to the vaccine mandates, we have established that you are not in control of your own body – what gives you the right to control your child’s body? That’s a good question,” Carlson went on, warning that some of the most heinous crimes in U.S. history have come in the name of protecting public health.

WATCH:

Tucker Carlson: "If they can force you to take a vaccine that you don't need, what can't they do?" pic.twitter.com/GF9ebEgOYB — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 14, 2021

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Big League Politics has reported on the psychotic megalomaniacal fantasies of the ruling class who hope to use COVID-19 to erect their satanic new world order and do away with civil liberties forever:

“The late plutocrat and engineer of globalism David Rockefeller once said at a United Nations dinner: “All we need is the right crisis and the people will accept the New World Order.”

With COVID-19, it seems that the right crisis has finally arrived to usher in the new era of globalism. The mass media is already priming the public for the new permanent changes to society that are all but inevitable at this point.

BBC News has laid out their grand vision of the Orwellian “new normal” of what the central planners and technocrats intend society to look like by 2022.

“It’s 2022 and you’ve just arrived at the travel destination of your dreams. As you get off the plane, a robot greets you with a red laser beam that remotely takes your temperature. You’re still half asleep after a long transoceanic flight, so your brain barely registers the robot’s complacent beep. You had just passed similar checks when boarding the plane hours ago so you have nothing to worry about and can just stroll to the next health checkpoint,” BBC reporter Lina Zeldovich wrote.

Zeldovich lays out the reality of endless health checks, breathalyzers with microchips in them, and microscopic ink tattoos to track vaccine compliance. All of this would be required in airports to travel, at first, and then be rolled out as mandatory to participate in normal functions of society.

She notes that the mark-of-the-beast vaccine tracking tattoo has already been tested on animals and corpses, thanks to the generous support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

“The macro-needles don’t leave scars and are less invasive than the regular needles – it’s like putting on a Band-Aid,” said researcher Ana Jaklenec of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “It can even be done with a modified phone.”‘

Carlson is right. The time to resist is now. If this system of control is normalized, Big Brother may reign supreme forever.