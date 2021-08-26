Tucker Carlson: The New World Order Want Us To “Shut Up and Obey” – We Must Not Comply

Fox News host Tucker Carlson issued a stark warning Tuesday, declaring that the ‘New World Order’ want to force people worldwide to submit to their increasingly draconian “rules” in the wake of the pandemic.

According to Carlson, “we’re seeing now what happens when countries tolerate authoritarians, even for a moment” as citizens worldwide are being told to shut up and obey as they roll out their hellish plan for humanity.

Carlson warned “Has there ever been a clearer window into the society they’re trying to build? Our formerly middle-class nation now has a serf class. They’re the ones wearing the masks, being forced to take drugs they don’t want, being told not to communicate with one another, except through digital channels the Democratic Party controls.”

He added, “We now have two groups of Americans, not a broad middle. The favored and the unfavored. The saved and the damned. The vaccinated and the unvaccinated. That’s how the architects of all this see the country.”

Summit.news reports: Carlson also pointed to former NSA head Michael Hayden’s assertion that Trump supporters should be sent to Afghanistan to die.

“That’s how contemptuous they feel about you,” Carlson noted, adding “Shut up and fetch another glass of Riesling, serf. And be sure not to breathe on me, or you’ll be deported.”

“These are bad attitudes and are accelerating. How far can this go, you wonder?” he questioned.

Carlson also described some of the insane policies being put into place in Australia and New Zealand, describing them as akin to North Korea.

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com