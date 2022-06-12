Tucker Carlson Slams Democrats’ TV Show Trial “A Propaganda Lie”

Tucker Carlson blasted Democrats in the House this week for producing what he described as a “propaganda lie” made for TV show trial production.

The Fox News host said the Democrats even made the show as the country grew closer to nuclear war.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Summit News reports: Carlson also noted that “In the 18 months since January 6, gas prices have doubled, drug [overdoses] have reached their highest point ever, U.S. economy is now [heading for a] devastating recession.”

“Yet the other networks couldn’t be bothered to cover any of that tonight,” he continued, adding that Fox News “will not be carrying their propaganda.”

“This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying the propaganda lie. They are lying, and we are not going to help them do it,” Carlson declared.

“We hated seeing vandalism at the U.S. Capitol a year and a half ago, and we said at the time, but we did not think it was an insurrection because it was not an insurrection,” he continued, further urging “It was not even close to an insurrection. Not a single person in the crowd that day was found to be carrying a firearm.”

He continued, “This was not an insurrection. But, you know, we’ll get an insurrection if you ignore the legitimate concerns of a population — if you brush them aside as if they don’t matter.”

Carlson also noted that the truth of what really happened on January 6th is “still unknown,” adding that “From the extensive video we have of January 6, it’s clear that some in the crowd, more than a few, were encouraging protesters to breach the Capitol to commit felonies.”

“The January 6 committee will not explain that,” he proclaimed, adding “After a year, millions of dollars, thousands of interviews, they won’t tell us, nor will they tell us, how many FBI agents and assets were in the crowd that day and what were they doing there. Why can’t we know that? And why are they still hiding thousands of hours of surveillance footage from within the Capitol?”

“If the point of the committee was to get the truth out there, why can’t we see the tapes? Why did authorities open the doors of the Capitol to rioters and let them walk in, usher them in the doors? That’s utterly bizarre,” the host also noted.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson calls out the media for their coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, and boasts that FOX is the only American news channel "that will not be carrying their propaganda live." pic.twitter.com/F0MDLaJOuH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 10, 2022

Tucker Carlson and @FDRLST co-founder @seanmdav SLAM Democrats for using the Jan. 6 Committee to crack down on opposition to their ideology:



“This is kind of an existential threat to how our republic works.” pic.twitter.com/sIleOb90Z5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 10, 2022