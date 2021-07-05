Tucker Carlson Says Kamala Harris Is A ‘Power-Hungry Buffoon Posing As A Competent Adult’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed VP Kamala Harris on his show Friday night claiming that she is ‘posing as a competent adult’ when she is really ‘a joke’

‘Look at her, she is a joke, she can barely get through the day, she has no idea what she’s doing but you can’t say that out loud,’ he said.

Carlson’s comments came after several aides claimed that the vice president’s office was ‘abusive’.

The FNC host also demanded to know who is really in charge of America ‘if Joe Biden was not running things’ claiming Biden’s “senility” meant more power for Harris

Watch "Tucker: Kamala Harris is a 'power hungry buffoon'" on YouTube – https://t.co/ard1PSdQeM — Limelight & Fashion (@LimelightFlash) July 3, 2021

The Mail Online reports: Carlson said ‘a tsunami’ of migrants continue to flock to the border meanwhile Harris ‘proceeds to drive women out of her own office.’

‘She takes charge of a problem she doesn’t really understand, and then she makes it worse,’ he said.

His comments came after aides and administration officials complained of a tense atmosphere with low morale and trust, and bad communication in Harris’s office in a bombshell Politico report this week.

‘In one of her first official acts as vice president back in February, Kamala Harris decided to declare what she called a national emergency,’ said Carlson.

‘This new national emergency, Kamala Harris informed us is “The mass exodus of women from the workplace.”‘

‘Kamala Harris sounded the alarm,’ he said.

‘Our female workforce emergency, she wrote, demands a national solution.’

Carlson said the issue has not been solved, mocking that ‘there are women, even now, who have chosen to skip the HR department’s latest zoom call and workplace diversity initiatives and are instead reading their children a bedtime story.’

Five months later we are sad to tell you that that crisis is still ongoing,’ he said.

Carlson claimed that Harris ‘hasn’t done a lot to help’, pointing to the apparent inner turmoil within her own office.

‘There is now a mass exodus of women from her office,’ he said.

‘The toxic masculinity is coming from inside the house.’

He added: ‘It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel they are treated like cr*p.’

Carlson pointed to the claims of a dysfunctional workplace, staff resignations and tensions between the West Wing and her team that surfaced this week.

Aides described an environment where they were treated ‘like s***’ saying tensions reached breaking point last week when the vice president finally decided to visit the border.

The decision blindsided officials tasked with arranging travel and others outside her office responsible for messaging across the administration, according to Politico.

The outlet cited 22 officials, former officials, aides and associates of President Biden and Harris who described low morale, a tense atmosphere, porous lines of communication and diminished trust.

Harris’s Chief of Staff Tina Flournoy especially came under fire with one source saying ‘people are thrown under the bus from the very top.’

The White House pushed back on the claims, with Biden’s Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond calling it ‘a whisper campaign designed to sabotage [Harris].’