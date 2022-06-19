Tucker Carlson Rips Biden Over Daughter Ashley’s Diary Admission: ‘If That’s Not Child Molestation, It’s Definitely Close’

Tucker Carlson ripped into Joe Biden during his Fox News show, over claims that the president shared a shower with his sex-addict daughter Ashley when she was young.

He also blasted Biden for setting the FBI on the woman who found and sold the diary containing the revelation. Previous reports claimed that the Bidens had reported the diary stolen in an alleged burglary, but the woman being probed by the FBI is not being investigated for theft.

Carlson described the material included in the diary as “sick” and “horrifying,” and questioned whether it constituted child abuse deserving of a police visit.

The Mail Online reports: He also said the president was effectively using the Feds as his secret police force, after we revealed that Aimee Harris is being investigated over Ashley Biden’s journal, which details her sex addiction and showers she had with her president father.

Harris hasn’t been arrested or charged – but the Fox News star questioned whey she was being probed over an incident that is not a federal crime.

She found the diary in a bed at a Florida halfway house Ashley Biden had stayed in after treatment for her compulsive sexual urges.

The diary’s explosive contents include Ashley’s speculation that showering with her father, then-Senator Joe Biden, as a young girl may have contributed to her sex addiction.

Carlson also questioned why liberal media outlets had largely chosen to ignore the diary story – just as they had the Hunter Biden laptop scandal before the 2020 election scandal, only to later admit the sordid contents of the president’s son’s hard drive were real.

Tucker on new Biden allegations: "If that’s not child molestation, it is definitely close enough to justify a police visit." pic.twitter.com/QLHTThvcho — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 18, 2022

‘I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate),’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry.

Carlson, who had DailyMail.com reporter Josh Boswell on his show to discuss the story, suggested that Ashley Biden attributes her sexual compulsions to her father taking showers with her.

The host then asked his audience: ‘If you are the father of daughters, ask yourself, is there any explanation for that behavior that is justifiable?’

Carlson pointed that although Ashley Biden didn’t say how old she was when these showers took place, she was old enough to remember it.

He adds: ‘By the way, little kids don’t take showers, they take baths.’

Carlson said of the showers: ‘If that’s not child molestation, it is definitely close enough to justify a police visit.’

Carlson stated that the FBI is more interested in raiding the homes of journalists who brought these allegations to light rather than investigating the allegations themselves.

Carlson reminded viewers of his Friday night show that in November 2021, federal agents raided the home of a Project Veritas activist and the organization’s founder, James O’Keefe.

Project Veritas is a right-wing activist group known for their sting videos featuring media personalities, journalists, Democratic politicians and union officials.

The feds were looking for a copy of Ashley Biden’s diary which they alleged was ‘stolen.’

Carlson reiterated O’Keefe’s words from the time of the raids: ‘In what world is the alleged theft of a diary investigated by the FBI? Why were they doing this?’

The host then answers his own question by saying: ‘The answer lies in what’s in the diary. Now we know what’s in the diary.’

While Carlson referred to Project Veritas members as journalists, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in court filings at the time of the raid: ‘Project Veritas is not engaged in journalism within any traditional or accepted definition of that word.

The prosecutors continued: ‘Its ‘reporting’ consists almost entirely of publicizing non-consensual, surreptitious recordings made though unlawful, unethical, and or/dishonest means.’

At the time of the raids, the American Civil Liberties Union, while saying that Project Veritas was guilty of ‘disgraceful deceptions’ added in a statement: ‘The precedent set in this case could have serious consequences for press freedom.’

The Fox News host also brought up the many allegations regarding Biden’s behavior around young women.

Earlier this week, DailyMail.com reported exclusively that the Florida woman who found Ashley Biden’s private diary is being investigated by the FBI – not for stealing the journal but for selling it.