Tucker Carlson: Justin Trudeau Is ‘For Sure’ the Son of Fidel Castro

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “for sure” the lovechild of former Cuban president Fidel Castro, according to Tucker Carlson, who educated his viewers about the long and sexually charged “friendship” the Cuban dictator enjoyed with Trudeau’s mother Margaret Trudeau.

“People have talked for some time now that Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada to our north, is actually the son of a famous dictator. And frankly it appears to be true,” said Tucker Carlson.

Cutting to a CBS News segment from 2017, the Tucker Carlson’s audience was treated to an analysis of the sexual tension between Margaret Trudeau and Fidel Castro, with Margaret quoted as describing Fidel as the “sexiest man she had ever met” before admitting that she spent the whole trip to Cuba flirting with the communist despot.

“Oh, what a charmer,” Margaret said in the clip. “And you know why he’s in power,” she continued, suggestively.

Bear in mind this trip to Cuba took place the year before young Justin Trudeau, who does not resemble his father Pierre at all, was born.

“Did Margaret Trudea bear the love child of Fidel Castro and does he now run Canada?” asked Tucker Carlson, after playing the damning archive footage.

“Well of course, the answer is for sure,” said Tucker.

WATCH:



Just last week Newspunch broke the news that Trudeau’s half-brother, Kyle Kemper, admitted that Justin is a “pawn” of the global elite in service of the New World Order. According to Trudeau’s half brother, Justin does not write his own speeches or tweets, but instead performs scripts written for him by his globalist overlords.

Trudeau is “not speaking from his heart,” according to his brother, who added “blackmail is a very powerful tool.”

Asked why Trudeau is determined to tarnish the Canadian nation, Trudeau’s brother said that he is merely a puppet of the New World Order and takes orders directly from groups such as the Council on Foreign Relations and Bilderberger.

“He is the face and the lead spokesperson of the Canadian government, but the policies and initiatives that are driving it and are driving this narrative that he continues to push, that in my opinion is anti-freedom and anti-Canadian, is coming down from the higher ups, from groups like the World Economic Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and Bilderberg. They recognise they need to have these strong agents within governments and one thing we have seen within governments all around the world are weak leaders who are able to act as spokespeople.”

Trudeau’s brother also declared that Justin’s disastrous and anti-freedom policies do not represent his true self. In short, he’s being controlled by global elites.

“He is not speaking from his heart. I don’t honestly believe… it’s not candid, there is no actual discussion. He is not allowed to actually engage with the Freedom Convoy and with these people, because there is a lot to unpack here and there are a lot of serious questions.”

“Also when you look at the history of people like Jeffrey Epstein and what their role was, to trap people and blackmail people, and you think about a life of opulence and opportunity, you make mistakes and you get coerced into doing something bad.”

“Blackmail is a very powerful tool.”