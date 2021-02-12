Tucker Carlson: George Soros Is Trying To Take My Show off Air

Fox News host Tucker Carlson says billionaire globalist George Soros and others are actively attempting to take his show off-air.

On Thursday night’s episode of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ Carlson made the following bombshell statement:

“In the last several weeks and particularly in the last 24 hours the call to take this show off the air by groups funded, for real, by the Ford Foundation, or by George Soros, by Michael Bloomberg, by Jeff Bezos, has become deafening, going after our advertisers, going after the companies that carry our signal into your home.”

