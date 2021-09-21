Tucker Carlson Exposes US Military Docs That Uses 7 Tenets of Satanism To Justify Vax Mandate

Fox News host Tucker Carlson released an internal US Army document used to justify Biden’s vaccine mandate by listing the 7 tenets of Satanism.
On Monday evening, Carlson called Biden’s military vax mandate a “takeover of the US military.”
Tucker obtained PowerPoint slides military leaders used to bully service members into recieving the vaccine.
“How many children were sacrificed to Satan for the vaccine?” one of the slide reads.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Another slide listed the 7 tenets of Satanism.
The US Army confirmed to Tucker the slides were real but said it wasn’t approved by army leadership
