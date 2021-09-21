Tucker Carlson Exposes US Military Docs That Uses 7 Tenets of Satanism To Justify Vax Mandate

September 21, 2021 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
Tucker Carlson releases US army doc that likens vax mandates to the 7 tenets of satanism
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Fox News host Tucker Carlson released an internal US Army document used to justify Biden’s vaccine mandate by listing the 7 tenets of Satanism.

On Monday evening, Carlson called Biden’s military vax mandate a “takeover of the US military.”

Tucker obtained PowerPoint slides military leaders used to bully service members into recieving the vaccine.

“How many children were sacrificed to Satan for the vaccine?” one of the slide reads.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Another slide listed the 7 tenets of Satanism.

The US Army confirmed to Tucker the slides were real but said it wasn’t approved by army leadership

VIDEO:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.