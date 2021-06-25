Tucker Carlson Destroys Mark Milley: ‘He’s Not Just a Pig, He’s Stupid’

Tucker Carlson tore into general and JSOC chair Mark Milley on Thursday for making ‘woke’ anti-white racist statements during a Congressional hearing.

Carlson ended his Thursday night monologue by pointing out that Milley has been particularly successful at his day job, which is winning wars.

“Critical race theory is an inaccurate way to describe what’s happening,” Carlson said.

“Like so much academic jargon, the phrase ‘critical race theory’ doesn’t mean anything. It obscures rather than illuminates. It is designed that way, it is designed to confuse you. what’s happening in our schools and our military and our government is both simpler and easier to recognize than that. it’s not ‘critical race theory,’ it’s racism. Not neo-racism or reverse racism, those are meaningless terms. it is race hate, peddled by the people in charge in the hope that it will make them more powerful, that’s all it is.”

Tucker Carlson is right, calling what the Left is pushing on your children and in our military “Critical Race Theory” is inaccurate.



It’s Anti-White Racism that is being pushed by the Left. pic.twitter.com/PkqSpXUUY6 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 25, 2021

Nationalfile.com reports: Carlson went on to address “white rage” connoisseur Mark Milley by name: “Mark Milley is the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff. He didn’t get that job because he’s brilliant, or because he’s brave, or because the people who know him respect him – he is not, and they definitely don’t. Milley got the job because he is obsequious, he knows who to suck up to and he’s more than happy to do it. Feed him a script, and he will read it.” Carlson then played the video of Milley talking about “white rage” and bragging to Rep. Matt Gaetz that he had read Mao Zedong.

“He’s not just a pig, he’s stupid,” Carlson observed after watching the footage. “So Mark Milley reads Mao to understand Maoism, he reads communists to understand communism, but it’s kind of interesting that he doesn’t read white supremacists to understand white supremacy. Why not go to the source? Well, because Mark Milley would be fired instantly if he read those books, and getting fired is the one thing he doesn’t want.”

Carlson concluded, “So he reads about ‘white rage’ as if it’s totally real, it’s a medical condition. And by the way, since it’s a medical condition, at what age can you catch white rage? Most of us assumed our two-year-olds were just teething, now we know it’s their whiteness that’s making them so angry. Thanks Mark Milley, we appreciate your contribution to this generation’s scientific racism. By the way, have you read anything recently about winning wars? Apparently not.”