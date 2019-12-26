Tucker Carlson: CNN Is Paying Airports $100K Each To Play Fake News At Gates

An investigation by Tucker Carlson Tonight has revealed that CNN is paying more than fifty major airports across the United States to play their dubious content to unsuspecting travelers at airline gates.

The network pays airlines an average of approximately $100,000 each to spread the CNN “news”, adding up to more than $6 million dollars across the nation.

Such a use of network resources could be easily used to fund legitimate and newsworthy journalistic endeavors, but the network, under the leadership of Jeff Zucker, instead adopts the approach of merely paying to have its propaganda broadcast to non-consenting viewers.

Those who are enduring the often taxing experience of waiting around in an airport aren’t looking to be bombarded with a stream of fake news, but that doesn’t stop CNN from subjecting them to it.

It’s ultimately not too surprising that the struggling network has to pay airlines to air its content. Amidst a constant stream of frantic impeachment coverage, it’s been revealed the network’s ratings have dropped to a three year low.

“I was at LAX yesterday while the anchors were talking about what a sad, somber, solemn, sorrowful day it is,” remarked Tucker’s guest, conservative author and commentator Mark Steyn. “And people did look sad, somber, sorrowful, and solemn – but that was because they had been stuck at gate 59 watching Wolf Blitzer for four hours.”

CNN will continue its paid bombardment of unsuspecting travelers with frantic, sensational impeachment content over the holidays, fervently maintaining that President Trump is set to be imminently taken down by congressional Democrats. While millions in bribes will keep them on airport TV’s, it’s less clear if anyone is actually paying attention.