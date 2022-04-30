Tucker Carlson Blasts Biden’s Dystopian ‘Ministry of Truth’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has blasted President Biden’s new “Disinformation Governance Board” and compared it to a dystopian “Ministry of Truth”

He also slammed ‘Big Sister’ Nina Jankowicz, (aka the “Mary Poppins of disinformation”) for being an “illiterate fascist.”

Bizpacreview reports: As Carlson discussed the new board, ostensibly intended to combat misinformation in minority communities during the upcoming elections, he introduced the new head of Biden’s thought police, Nina Jankowicz.

“Jankowicz comes from a place called the Wilson Center. That’s a nonprofit named for America’s other mentally incapacitated warmonger bigot president. Ironically, because everything is irony, the Wilson Center is itself a major producer of U.S. disinformation, but of the neocon variety, and for that reason is heavily funded by the Biden administration. Jankowicz is also, because everything is connected, a former adviser to the neoliberal government of Ukraine, the government we’re shipping tens of billions of tax dollars to as our own economy swirls down the drain. So, you really can’t make any of this up. It’s too grotesque. Would you believe a novel with this plot? No, you wouldn’t, but it’s happening and that’s the bad news,” he said kicking off the segment.

“The good news is everyone involved in Joe Biden’s new Ministry of Information is a buffoon. They may be evil, but they’re also ridiculous. Nina Jankowicz is the most ridiculous of all. So you read about her appointment in The Washington Post this morning and immediately thought of the NKVD because why wouldn’t you? Yet even the NKVD, even at the height of Stalin’s purges, never did karaoke. They were too dignified for that, but Nina Jankowicz happily does,” he noted and then played Jankowicz singing propaganda in a cringe-worthy fashion.

Attention Comrades! Meet your new Disinformation Czar. Nina Jankowicz will protect you from free expression and the fanatics who support it. pic.twitter.com/dIcBJOvijw — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 28, 2022

“Information laundering is really quite ferocious. It’s when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious by saying them in Congress or in mainstream outlets so disinformation’s origins are slightly less atrocious. It’s how you hide a little lie, little lie. It’s how you hide a little lie, little lie. It’s how you hide a little, hide a little lie. Rudy Giuliani shared bad intel from Ukraine. Or when TikTok influencers said COVID can cause pain. They’re laundering disinfo and we really should take note, and not support their lies with our wallet, voice, or throat,” Jankowicz sang in stunningly bad form.

“This is the point of the show where we’re going to say we’re kidding. We’re making all this up. It’s not really happening in the country you were born in, but it is happening,” Carlson told viewers.

“That’s now a law enforcement official. It’s also the person you just saw, an individual who brags about getting a master’s degree from Georgetown University. In case you’re wondering if the entire academic credentialing machine that sustains America’s ruling class is, in fact, a joke? Spoiler alert. Yes, it is a joke. This is somebody with so few useful skills that she describes herself in the first words of her own bio as an ‘internationally recognized expert on disinformation,’ as if that’s a job of some sort. Imagine if one of your kids grew up to be an internationally recognized expert on disinformation. The shame you would feel, the pain of knowing that truly and unequivocally, you had failed as a parent,” Carlson lamented.

Absolutely HORRIBLE person "NINA JANKOWICZ" is the new "Minister of Truth" at ⁦@DHSgov⁩. Here she is LYING HER ASS OFF in the fall of 2020. Saying Trump supporters will show up "ARMED" at the polls. She pushed FALSE RADICAL CONSPIRACY THEORIES! pic.twitter.com/jPjzNLAsFf — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 28, 2022

He went on to point out that she is a master at partisan attacks and uses “maximum ferocity” while doing so.

“Most of the disinformation that we’ve seen in this highly emotionally manipulative content is coming from the Right. If you look at the top-10 most engaged with posts on Facebook or Twitter on a given day, they are usually posts that are coming from the Right and that’s because the Right does deal on this highly emotional rhetoric,” Jankowicz asserted.

Carlson then mocked her book about how dangerous it is for women on the internet and how they “can’t use the internet because it’s just too upsetting for them. They’re too fragile to read words they disagree with. It makes them faint.”