Tucker Carlson: Biden’s Family Confessed POTUS Is Cognitively Compromised

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed the members of Biden’s family have confessed to him that POTUS is cognitively compromised and unfit to serve as President.

He made the bombshell claim during a conversation with commentator Guy Benson.

Per Townhall:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson joined my radio program this week, and he had a lot to say on an array of subjects. We discussed the ratings success of his show and his methodology for preparing each episode (he shuts out social media, but is in touch with a large network of friends and sources via text).

The topic of Carlson’s self-identified flaws arose in the context of how he feels about his haters, especially those who toil endlessly to get him fired or forced off the air. In response to an outrageous anti-Fox smear from a progressive MSNBC opinion host, Carlson dropped the hammer: