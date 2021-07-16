Tucker Carlson: Biden Admin Teaming Up With Facebook To Censor Conservatives

The Biden administration is working with Facebook to censor the free speech rights of conservative Americans, according to a stunning admission made by press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday.

Following Psaki’s announcement, Tucker Carlson outlined why this flagrant violation of our First Amendment rights should sound alarm bells all across America.

“In this country, in any free country, politicians are not supposed to be allowed to decide what you can see, hear or talk about. They can’t control what you read, period. That’s why the first amendment, but they are, and they’re doing it in much more aggressive ways than they’ve ever done Before. we learned this year, it was a lifelong Democratic party fixer called Andy Stone, who announced Facebook’s decision last October to censor The New York Post’s very accurate reporting on Hunter Biden.”

“In August, it was Kamala Harris’s press secretary who announced Twitter’s decision to sensor a video clip of Donald Trump discussing the fact that actually COVID isn’t really spread among kids very much.”

“Then just weeks ago, Tony Fauci’s emails to the Biden administration directly (revealed) The White House had coordinated with Facebook to reduce the spread of misinformation, including by text message. This is ominous. They will learn much more. But the crackdown on the most basic civil liberties came straight from Joe Biden’s top flack.”

“It turns out the White House is now directing Facebook to sensor specific posts that Joe Biden’s White House doesn’t like.”

Thepostmillennial.com reports: Carlson then cut to a clip from a Thursday press briefing by Jen Psaki. “We are in regular touch with these social media platforms, and those engagements typically happen through members of our senior staff, but also members of our COVID 19 team, given as Dr. Murphy conveyed, this is a big issue of misinformation, specifically on the pandemic. We’ve increased a disinformation research and tracking within the surgeon General’s office. We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spreads this information.”

Carlson continued, “Perfect. So, they’re actually controlling the white house. Politicians are controlling, which are allowed to read about COVID-19 and who knows what else? If you can stop misinformation on vaccines, what can’t you do? This is the line that they’re not supposed to cross. They’re not allowed to do this. It’s clearly a violation of the First Amendment.”

“The White House isn’t a private company. They’re politicians. They’re the government, and they’re controlling what you can read about, something that actually matters by the way.”

“How’s this allowed to happen? Why did you do anything about it? We have no power to stop it. We only have the power to tell you about it. Hope it does stop soon.”