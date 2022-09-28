Tucker Carlson: Biden Admin Blew Up Russian Gas Pipelines

As evidence mounts that the Russian Nord Stream gas pipelines were deliberately blown up, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has directly accused the Biden regime of orchestrating the act of war.

Pressure in the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline dropped from 300 to 7 bars on Sunday night, followed by a similar occurrence in Nord Stream 1’s on Monday afternoon.

Summit.news reports: Explosions were detected in the vicinity off the undersea pipelines early Monday morning and Monday evening, registering 1.9 and 2.3 respectively on the Richter scale.

A reading from a German Centre for Georesearch seismograph on the Danish island of Bornholm shows two spikes, at 0003 and 1700 GMT, followed by a lower-level 'hissing' on the day when the Nord Stream 1 and 2 Baltic gas pipelines sprang leaks one after the other pic.twitter.com/SmgemANazX — Jack Posobiec XLV (@JackPosobiec) September 27, 2022

Swedish seismologist Björn Lund, director of the Swedish National Seismic Network, SNSN, which measures Swedish earthquakes and explosions, told the national SVT television channel that the ruptures in the pipelines may have been caused by undersea detonations.

One of them had a magnitude of 2.3, like a perceptible earthquake, and was recorded at 30 measuring stations in southern Sweden, SVT reported. pic.twitter.com/F8PNYCvi3D — Gianluca (@Gianl1974) September 27, 2022

“You can clearly see how the waves bounce from the bottom to the surface. There is no doubt that it was a blast. We even had a station in Gnosjö that picked this up,” said Lund, a lecturer in seismology at Uppsala University.

European officials, including the Danish prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, as well as German government sources said sabotage could not be ruled out.

In addition, according to a report by German magazine Der Spiegel, the CIA warned Berlin about a potential attack on gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “weeks ago.”

EU MEP Radek Sikorski, the Chairman of the EU-USA delegation, literally thanked the U.S. for the incident:

The sudden drop of pressure in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline may also have caused a gas leak near the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, a situation being monitored by Danish authorities.

Locations of the current navigation warnings due to Nord Stream 1 and 2 leaks marked on map containing both pipelines. pic.twitter.com/B1o6aOwCSC — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) September 27, 2022

It goes without saying that these pipelines don’t just rupture on their own:

How strong is a Nord Stream pipe? Quite!



The steel pipe itself has a wall of 4.1 centimeters (1.6 inches), and it's coated with another 6-11 cm of steel-reinforced concrete. Each section of the pipe weighs 11 tonnes, which goes to 24-25 tonnes after the concrete is applied. pic.twitter.com/BFYnv36CaF — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) September 27, 2022

Some have suggested that Russia purposefully sabotaged its own pipelines as a pretext to ramp up military engagements in Ukraine.

During his show Tuesday, Carlson urged “If you are Vladimir Putin you would have to be a suicidal moron to blow up your own energy pipeline—that’s one thing you would never do,” Carlson said. “Natural gas pipelines are the main source of your power and wealth. And most critically, your leverage over other countries.”

“Blowing up Nord Stream does not help Vladimir Putin,” Carlson added, further noting “He would not do that. Why would he? But that doesn’t mean that other countries wouldn’t consider doing it. They would consider it and we know they have considered it, because at least one of them has said so in public.”

The host then played clips of Joe Biden and State Department official Victoria Nuland threatening to “bring an end to” the Nordstream pipelines back in February and January just prior to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“Notice how he phrased that,” Carlson said after playing the clip, adding “He didn’t say, ‘I will pause the delivery of gas from Russia to Germany.’ He said there won’t be a Nord Stream 2. We’ll put an end to it. We’ll take it out. We’ll blow it up.”

“Looking back, those words seem chilling eight months later,” Carlson proclaimed.

Carlson stated that the Biden administration could be guilty of “environmental terrorism,” asserting that “If you’re worried about climate change, what just happened to the Nordstream pipelines is as close to the apocalypse as we have ever come.”

“As natural gas pours into the Baltic Sea and into the atmosphere… Could the Biden administration really do something like this?” Carlson asked.

“We can’t say for sure,” he continued, further noting “We don’t know for sure… we can tell you that close allies of the Biden White House believe they certainly did do it.”

Pres. Biden: "If Russia invades…then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."



Reporter: "But how will you do that, exactly, since…the project is in Germany's control?"



Biden: "I promise you, we will be able to do that." https://t.co/uruQ4F4zM9 pic.twitter.com/4ksDaaU0YC — ABC News (@ABC) February 7, 2022