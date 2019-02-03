TSA Busted Running $100 Million Cocaine Smuggling Ring

A large number of TSA employees are facing life in prison after abusing their positions to smuggle over 100 million dollars of cocaine into the U.S. from Puerto Rico.

Twelve members of the cocaine ring, including TSA baggage screeners and security personnel are facing charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute.

Aol.com reports: Authorities say as much as 20 tons of cocaine over an 18 year period was smuggled in.

They claim A baggage handler in the ring picked up cocaine filled suitcases at check-in counters and put them into TSA X-Ray machines that another suspect cleared.

After, the baggage handler took them to their respective flights, making sure no police or K-9 units intervened.

According to reports, up to five smugglers were used in each flight, each carrying as much as 33 pounds of the illegal substance at a time.

This comes in the heels of a homeland security report that found many of the major U.S. airports do not have full employee screenings.