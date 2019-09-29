Trump’s Latest Video Exposes Biden’s Dodgy Ties to Ukraine

President Trump has released a new video which exposes Joe Biden’s dodgy dealings with the Ukrainian government.

The $10 million ad campaign also takes aim at Democrats and their cronies in the mainstream media who are spinning the scandal against Trump and cheerleading for his impeachment.

Trump posted the video to Twitter on Friday with a caption that simply states: “I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP.”

I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/U7WxKrO6Kx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

The ad will run on national cable outlets and online for a week beginning Sunday.

It is being paid for with $8 million from the Trump campaign and $2 million from the Republican National Committee.

“Democrats want to deny Americans the opportunity to vote to re-elect President Trump and people need to know the facts,” said Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“This is a Joe Biden scandal and the Democrats are trying to use it to steal the election.”

Biden, at a campaign finance event in Pasedena Thursday, said “there’s not been one single shred of evidence substantiating any accusation made” and that “Ukraine said there’s nothing anybody in my family did wrong or at all,” according to a pool report.