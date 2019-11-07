Trump’s Son Tweets Name Of Alleged Whistleblower Behind Impeachment Inquiry

Donald Trump’s son has tweeted the name of the alleged whistleblower whose complaint led to the impeachment inquiry against the President.

For days conservative websites have been publishing articles claiming to have discovered the identity of the CIA officer who filed a complaint about President Trump.

Senators Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham have both called on the media to publish the whistleblower’s identity.

Press TV reports: Donald Trump Jr. tweeted on Wednesday the name of a CIA analyst, amid calls by the Republican president himself to expose the whistleblower.

The whistleblower’s name has circulated online for weeks, and linked to a Breitbart news article implying the person was pro-Democrat and anti-Trump.

Major news outlets have decline to publish the name amid concerns for the whistleblower’s safety.

The disclosure by the president’s son comes as the Trump administration seeks to discredit the mounting impeachment effort bt Democrats in Congress against Trump, describing it as politically motivated.

“There is no Whistleblower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump,” the president tweeted on Monday.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump in September after a whistleblower alleged the Republican president pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who had served as a director for Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Democrats say Trump’s pressure on Ukraine was an abuse of power for personal gain and jeopardized national security.