Trump’s Secretary of Defence’s Chief of Staff Vows to Sue CNN Into Oblivion

President Trump’s acting Secretary of Defence’s Chief of Staff, Kash Patel, has just filed a massive $50 million lawsuit against CNN.

Per Fox News:

Kash Patel, the chief of staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against CNN and several of its top reporters, claiming the liberal network published false statements and promoted “unfounded left-wing political narratives” by painting Patel as a pro-Trump conspiracy theorist seeking to smear President-elect Joe Biden.

The complaint filed on Friday in Virginia Circuit Court named CNN reporters Barbara Starr, Zachary Cohen, Ryan Browne, Alex Marquardt and Nicole Gaouette as defendants, in addition to the network itself. It claims CNN “deliberately or recklessly conveyed a false message” to sensationalize the “news” and humiliate Patel.

Patel, who was previously a top aide to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and a Trump advisor, claims CNN published a series of articles from Nov. 24 through Dec. 4 penned by the defendants that “contain a series of false and defamatory statements” about him, according to the complaint.

The complaint says defamatory statements in the articles include, “Trump loyalist connected to Biden conspiracy theories is leading Pentagon transition,” “Kash Patel, a Trump loyalist, … was connected to efforts to spread conspiracy theories about Joe Biden,” Kash “has also worked to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election,” “Pentagon blocked Biden’s intelligence transition team from meeting with agencies,” and “Defense Department transition office … is led by a Trump loyalist connected to efforts to spread conspiracy theories about the President-elect,” among other similar examples.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Kash Patel is infamous for his work in uncovering the Russia collusion hoax and the many lies surrounding the scandal. Patel worked for Devin Nunes and was instrumental in uncovering the Russiagate scandal – here is Nunes recently discussing Hillary Clinton’s efforts in creating the Russia collusion scandal: