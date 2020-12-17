Trump’s Press Secretary Accuses The Media of Spreading ‘Disinformation’

President Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany walked out of a press briefing on Tuesday after accusing the media of spreading ‘disinformation’

McEnany called out the media for their biased coverage of the Hunter Biden scandal and accused them of spreading ‘Russian disinformation’

MSN reports: In something of a rant at the press at the White House on Tuesday, McEnany berated the media for their coverage of Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell who has been wrapped up in a story allegedly linking him to a Chinese spy.

McEnany said, “There was no coverage, however, of Swalwell being the one implicated with not Russia, but China. In fact, the New York Times website, as of this morning, had not one result for Eric Swalwell’s ties to Chinese spies. Not one result. And when the Swalwell story broke, guess how many minutes of coverage it got on ABC, NBC, MSNBC and CBS? Zero. CNN devoted three minutes and 16 seconds to it. However, it was covered on Fox.”

McEnany continued by bringing up the supposed Hunter Biden scandal which was broke by the New York Post but was considered dubious but many other news outlets. She said, “Interesting pre-election and post-election coverage too on the Hunter Biden scandal which was not covered at all by many outlets in the lead-up to the election.”

She added, “On October 15, you had a New York Times headline that said, ‘Trump said to be warned that he was being given Russian disinformation over Hunter Biden.Now, December 10, just a few months later, your Times headline is ‘Investigation of Hunter Biden is likely to hang over Biden as he takes office. Really interesting turn of events and good for those who covered what was the story all along and not Russian disinformation.”

At this point, McEnany began to be heckled by CNN’s Jim Acosta who asked the press secretary, “Isn’t it hypocritical for you to accuse others of disinformation when you spread it every day?”

On that note, McEnany stormed out of the briefing without even bringing it to a conclusion and didn’t return.