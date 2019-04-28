Trump’s Lawyer: Days of ‘You Cannot Indict a Clinton’ Are OVER

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has warned Hillary Clinton that her days of being exempt from being indicted are over.

Talking on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, Giuliani said Clinton committed obstruction of justice during the investigation into her emails and misuse of a private email server, and warned that the old rule of never indicting a Clinton will soon end.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: “I have a hard time reacting to that I mean, there’s a woman who really obstructed justice,” Giuliani said.

“The president didn’t delete 33,000 emails. He didn’t have somebody smash up telephones. And he didn’t have someone wipe out a server and BleachBit it among the few things that she did. The president was innocent of the underlying crime.”

“Collusion delusion. No collusion. If you are innocent on the underlying crime, then everything they are talking about is an effort for him to defend himself,” he continued.

“If I tell somebody that I’m innocent, please, testify on my behalf and say what happened, am I obstructing justifiable or am I defending myself and serving justice. But these demented prosecutors never heard that in American law or English law or Roman law or any law, they turned it in we assume is he guilty. If he says to somebody don’t cooperate or cooperate, he is saying it because he wants the truth to come out.”

.@RudyGiuliani reacts to Hillary Clinton saying @realDonaldTrump would be indicted if he wasn't President. pic.twitter.com/dR8wlLgM2x — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 25, 2019

“There used to be a DOJ standing policy you can’t indict a Clinton, no matter how much they obstruct justice, no much matter how much evidence they destroy and how often they lie, and no matter they committed perjury. You can’t indict a Clinton, it’s against the Democrat Justice Department rules,” he said.