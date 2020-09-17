Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Calls The President A ‘Cult Leader’ & His Supporters ‘Stupid’

President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen has branded his former client a ‘cult leader’ and called the Republicans who support him, ‘stupid’ for their loyalty.

Cohen worked for Trump between 2006 and 2018 but turned against the president when he decided to cooperate with investigators about his time working under the president and the alleged collusion with Russia.

He was convicted for perjury in November 2018 and sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges

MSN reports: During an interview with Joy Reid on MSNBC, Trump’s former personal attorney laid into the president who he called a “cult leader” after being asked why high profile members of the Republican party, like William Barr blindly support the POTUS.

Because we’re stupid. You know, we’re a bunch of sycophants. He’s very much like a cult leader.

When you’re in his good grace, you believe that you have this enormous amount of power, which you do, and he somehow manages to convince you to use that power for bad.

Look at some of the things I talk about in the book about feeding his ego and fixing polls. Creating NDAs in order to silence women with whom he has an affair.

The man doesn’t know how to take resposibility for his own dirty deeds. Everybody else like myself is required to do that and then you take people with illustrious careers like Bill Barr and others who have worked in Congress and worked for the people of this country in a legitmate fashion, whether you agree with their politics or not, and now they are just throwing their careers away for what?

For Donald Trump’s warmth, for his light as a cult leader. I tried to tell everyone at the end of the book, now you have all the information that you need in order to understand who Donald Trump and whether or not you want him as your president for the next four years.

"He's very much like a cult leader," Michael Cohen says of President Trump. "When you're in his good grace, you believe that you have this enormous amount of power, which you do — and he somehow manages to convince you to use that power for bad." pic.twitter.com/Q4ozuMxZWs — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 17, 2020

Cohen also said that if Trump loses November’s election to Joe Biden, the president will say that the results are fixed and fake in order to stay in office.

He doesn’t care about the Constitution of the United States. He believes that he’s above everything.

The lawyer also compared Trump to a dictator, how he is setting himself up to be an autocrat and detailed the president’s admiration for Russia’s Vladimir Putin.