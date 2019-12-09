WINNING: Trump’s Approval Rating Jumps 5 Points as Democrats Proceed with Impeachment

President Trump's approval jumps 5 points as Democrats announce plans to proceed with articles of impeachment

In a massive blow to the Democratic Party, President Trump’s approval rating reached 51% on Friday despite their sham impeachment proceedings against him.

President Obama’s approval rating at the same time in his presidency was only 45% – six points behind Trump’s.

Trump’s approval rating is even more impressive when you consider the constant attacks by the elite mainstream media.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: At the beginning of last week President Trump’s approval rating was 46%.

After Pelosi announced her sham impeachment to hurt President Trump politically the president’s approval soared 5 points to 51%.

Via Rasmussen.

