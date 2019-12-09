WINNING: Trump’s Approval Rating Jumps 5 Points as Democrats Proceed with Impeachment

In a massive blow to the Democratic Party, President Trump’s approval rating reached 51% on Friday despite their sham impeachment proceedings against him.
President Obama’s approval rating at the same time in his presidency was only 45% – six points behind Trump’s.
Trump’s approval rating is even more impressive when you consider the constant attacks by the elite mainstream media.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: At the beginning of last week President Trump’s approval rating was 46%.
After Pelosi announced her sham impeachment to hurt President Trump politically the president’s approval soared 5 points to 51%.
Via Rasmussen.
