Trump’s Approval Rating Higher Than Obama’s at Same Point in Presidency

President Trump’s has a higher approval rating than his predecessor, Barack Obama, did at the exact same point of his presidency.

According to the Rasmussen poll, as of February, 2019, 48% of citizens approve of Trump’s job performance, compared to Barack Obama’s 46% in February, 2011.

Infowars.com reports: Additionally, a Gallup poll taken from January 31-February 6, 2011 reveals Obama had a a 47% approval rating. Forty-five percent of Americans disapproved, while 8% offered no opinion.

A presidential approval index taken on Feb. 4, 2011, reveals that Obama had a -16 spread, with 24% strongly approving of his performance at the time and 40% strongly disapproving:

On Feb. 5, 2011, the former president’s spread decreased to -17, with 23% strongly approving and 40% strongly disproving.

Again, in comparison, President Trump had a -10 spread on Feb. 4, 2019, which improved to -6 on Tuesday, with 36% strongly approving and 42% strongly disapproving.