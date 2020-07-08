Trump Withdraws USA From World Health Organization – Democrats Freak Out

President Trump officially withdrew the USA from the corrupt World Health Organization on Tuesday, and Democrats are already freaking out over it.

The W.H.O. has repeatedly promoted contradictory information throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. For example, they originally claimed that wearing a mask was not helpful, before changing their mind and demanding that all people wear them. They also claimed early on in the pandemic that there was no evidence of human to human transmission of the virus.

“Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic,” New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez tweeted. “To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone.”

To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn't do it justice. This won't protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) July 7, 2020

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump had expressed his desire to leave the WHO back in May, and temporarily froze U.S funding to the WHO in April.

The Hill reports that “the U.S. withdrawal is effective as of Monday and has been submitted to the United Nations secretary-general.”