Trump Withdraws Ratcliff’s Nomination “to Avoid Months of Slander and Libel from Fake News Media”

Congressman John Ratcliffe’s DNI nomination has been withdrawn due to the nonstop attacks by the Trump-hating mainstream media.

Due to the non-stop attacks, Ratcliffe has decided to stay in Congress.

President Trump announced on Friday afternoon that he is withdrawing his nomination of John Ratcliffe to be the next Director of National Intelligence.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Ratcliffe has decided to stay in Congress to avoid months of slander and libel from the “LameStream Media.”

“Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media. Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country. I will be announcing my nomination for DNI shortly.” Trump said in a pair of tweets on Friday.

Dan Coats was a Deep State stooge who was working to protect Hillary and target Trump.

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton on Monday evening blasted outgoing “AWOL” Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

“The ODNI was in many ways Deep State central in terms of protecting Hillary Clinton believe it or not, while targeting president Trump,” Fitton said, adding that the ODNI is just an extra bureaucracy that doesn’t add anything to the national security of the US.

Ratcliffe is a pro-Trump ally who was expected to clean house and get rid of all the Deep State crooks which is why he was targeted by the media and forced out.

Ratcliffe released a statement Friday afternoon.

I was humbled and honored that the President put his trust in me to lead our nation’s intelligence operations and remain convinced that when confirmed, I would have done so with the objectivity, fairness and integrity that our intelligence agencies need and deserve. — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) August 2, 2019