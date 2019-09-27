Trump Whistleblower Is A CIA Officer – Report

The whistle-blower whose complaint about President Trump led to House Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry is a C.I.A. officer who “was detailed to work at the White House” before returning to the C.I.A., according to a new report from The New York Times.

The Times also noted that the whistle-blower, whose lead attorneys once worked for Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer, was not working at the White House when the events triggering the complaint occurred or when when he discovered the supposed evidence.

The whistle-blower’s complaint states, “Over the past four months, more than half a dozen U.S. officials have informed me of various facts related to this effort. The information provided herein was relayed to me in the course of official interagency business. It is routine for U.S. officials with responsibility for a particular regional or functional portfolio to share such information with one another in order to inform policymaking and analysis.”

Then the whistle-blower admits, “I was not a direct witness to most of the events described. However, I found my colleagues’ accounts of these events to be credible because, in almost all cases, multiple officials recounted fact patterns that were consistent with one another. In addition, a variety of information consistent with these private accounts has been reported publicly.”

The Times claimed, “The man has since returned to the C.I.A., the people said. Little else is known about him. His complaint made public Thursday suggested he was an analyst by training and made clear he was steeped in details of American foreign policy toward Europe, demonstrating a sophisticated understanding of Ukrainian politics and at least some knowledge of the law.”

The Times admitted he had not heard the call between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine that is the focus of the impeachment process House Democrats have said they will launch. The Times added that attorneys for the whistle-blower would not confirm the allegation that the whistle-blower worked for the C.I.A. The whistle-blower’s lead attorney, Andrew Bakaj, who once worked for Senators Hillary Clinton and Charles Schumer, told the Times, “Any decision to report any perceived identifying information of the whistle-blower is deeply concerning and reckless, as it can place the individual in harm’s way. The whistle-blower has a right to anonymity.”

The Times noted that according to the complaint filed by the whistle-blower, the whistle-blower “learned about Mr. Trump’s conduct ‘in the course of official interagency business,’ according to the complaint.”

On Wednesday, Zelensky denied there had been any attempt by Trump to pressure him into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden or anyone else, saying, “Nobody pushed me… We had a great phone call. It was normal,” as Fox News reported. Fox News said of the phone call between Trump and Zelensky, “While the transcript shows Trump pressing Ukraine to ‘look into’ the Bidens, it does not show the U.S. president explicitly linking that request to U.S. aid — millions of dollars of which had been frozen days earlier.”