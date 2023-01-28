Trump Warns ‘World War III’ Is Coming

Former President Donald Trump has warned that the Biden Administration has massively accelerated the chances of World War 3 breaking out with Russia.

Since the Russian operation in Ukraine, the Biden admin has supplied Ukraine with 25 billion dollars in military aid.

In a move sure to escalate the US proxy war with Russia, Biden recently agreed to send 31 American Abrams tanks to Ukraine:

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in its war against Russia. The U.S. will also provide the necessary training and supplies needed to operate and run these tanks, he said. Sending the tanks will “enhance Ukraine’s capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives” because they are “the most capable tanks in the world,” Biden said. “That’s what this is about — helping Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land. It is not an offensive threat to Russia, there is no offensive threat to Russia,” the president said.

Revolver.news reports: President Trump immediately commented upon the recklessness of such an escalation with Russia on the part of an increasingly desperate Biden:

No other world leader is calling for this pic.twitter.com/8grdhPTT7j — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 26, 2023

As Revolver News’ Darren Beattie emphasized during a recent phone conversation with President Trump, one of the reasons the regime hates President Trump is that the is the first Oval Office occupant in decades not to start new wars — no new wars means no new mansions for the special interest lobbyists who work on behalf of American defense contractors.

Biden’s decision to send American tanks to the Ukraine-Russia war is even more ridiculous when you look into the details of the arrangement. According to a helpful New York Times report, all of Biden’s military advisors recommended against sending American tanks, as they would be less effective on the battlefield and a logistical nightmare to transport all the way to Europe. If Western/NATO powers had to send tanks at all, European (German) tanks would have been far more suitable. The Germans essentially refused to send their tanks out of the understandable fear of about appearing to escalate against Russia without full backing of the United States.

President Biden’s announcement Wednesday that he would send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine came after weeks of tense back-channel negotiations with the chancellor of Germany and other European leaders, who insisted that the only way to unlock a flow of heavy European arms was for the United States to send tanks of its own. His decision, however reluctant, now paves the way for German-made Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered to Ukraine in two or three months, provided by several European nations. While it is unclear whether it will make a decisive difference in the spring offensive that President Volodymyr Zelensky is now planning to take back territory seized by Russia, it is the latest in a series of gradual escalations that has inched the United States and its NATO allies closer to direct conflict with Russia. In interviews, European and American officials acknowledged that three months ago, it would have been inconceivable that Mr. Biden, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany and leaders of other European nations would have contributed such heavy arms. But over time, they argued, the battlefield has changed and they believed the threat that President Vladimir V. Putin would reach for a tactical nuclear weapon to eviscerate Ukrainian forces has diminished.

Biden’s escalation banks on assumption that Russians are less likely now to use tactical nukes — quite a big assumption indeed. The piece goes on to describe the politics involved in convincing an apparently initially reluctant Biden to go all in with US tank support. Several Pentagon officials explained the logistical nightmare of using US tanks, despite Germany’s insistence on the matter:

Only last week, Mr. Austin dismissed the idea of sending the Abrams tank, with his aides saying its long tail of supply and repair vehicles was too complex for the stretched Ukrainian forces to operate. The No. 3 official in the Pentagon, Colin H. Kahl, said last week that “The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment,” adding, “we should not be providing the Ukrainians systems they can’t repair, they can’t sustain, and that they, over the long term, can’t afford, because it’s not helpful.” But by promising Abrams tanks — which John F. Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said would take “many months” to be built by General Dynamics — Mr. Biden was able to give Mr. Scholz political cover to send Leopard tanks by early spring. And Germany’s decision opened the way for Spain, Poland and Finland to do the same, with Norway likely next to announce a similar contribution. But Mr. Biden was clearly sensitive to the suggestion that he had been forced into the decision by one of his closest allies. He cast the issue as one of preserving unity. “We wanted to make sure we were all together,” Mr. Biden said. The European Leopards, though they come in many versions that use different types of ammunition, are considered lighter and more agile than the Abrams tanks and better suited to the coming counteroffensive. That will require Ukrainian forces to breach lines of Russian-dug trenches, a situation more akin to World War I battlefields in Europe — for which the tank was invented.

If Germany is going to continue as a vassal state of the United States, their position is that any meaningful escalation of the proxy war with Russia must be optically associated with the United States. Ultimately, these political considerations won out

The Russians viewed it differently, to no one’s surprise. The Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, spent much of the day on social media suggesting a broader American plot, saying “it is all about U.S. ‘proxy-war’ with our country.” Both Mr. Biden and Mr. Scholz were worried about the proxy-war imagery, though for different reasons. Mr. Biden worries about escalation; in private conversations, Mr. Scholz made the case that even eight decades after World War II, European nations would be uncomfortable seeing German tanks rumbling into battle — even in the cause of liberating Ukrainian territory. After a call last week with Mr. Scholz, who is still finding his footing as the leader of Western Europe’s biggest power, Mr. Biden began to relent. He told the Pentagon to set aside its many objections that the Abrams tank was ill suited to Ukraine’s needs, and far too hard to operate and maintain for its stressed forces. It was a triumph of political calculation over logistical concerns. It made no sense to the Pentagon to go through the logistical headaches of sending the country’s most advanced tanks to Ukraine when there were very capable German Leopard tanks nearby that could get to Ukraine faster, and operate more efficiently. … “Like it or not, that means the United States remains the glue that holds NATO and Europe together,” said Peter Juul, a national security analyst in the newsletter The Liberal Patriot. [New York Times]

At the end of the day, the United States is calling the shots here. Let us hope that somehow Biden heeds Trump’s warning, and that cooler and wiser heads prevent the war party from rolling American tanks into what could become World War III.