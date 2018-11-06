Trump Warns Voters Democrats Will Create A ‘Socialist Nightmare’ If They Win Midterms

Donald Trump warned voters that a Democratic victory in the 2018 midterm congressional elections will destroy the American economy and make way for a “socialist nightmare.”

The US president told a huge crowd of supporters in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Monday that America’s “single best economy” was at stake and voting Republican on Tuesday was the only way to save it.

Press TV reports: “If the radical Democrats take power, they will take a wrecking ball to our economy and to the future of our country,” Trump said.

“The Democrat agenda will deliver a socialist nightmare,” he added. “The Republican agenda is delivering the American dream. Optimism! The American dream.”

The president then repeated what his critics call a “doomsday message” that he has been preaching over the past days, in an attempt to spread fear about a migrant caravan that is currently moving through Mexico to reach US border.

He accused Democrats of advocating an open border policy that tends to let in undocumented immigrants to overwhelm schools, hospitals and communities.

“If you want more caravans and more crime, vote Democrat tomorrow,” Trump said.

The president then targeted female voters by inviting on stage the three most high-profile women in his White House: daughter Ivanka Trump, Counselor Kellyanne Conway and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I work for this president because I care about my kids’ future and I care about the future of our country,” Huckabee Sanders said.

The next stop on his three-stop campaign tour on Election Eve was Missouri, where he tried to woo more female voters by adding Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel to the previous lineup.

“And she’s actually really good on television too,” Trump said of McDaniel, as he led her to the podium.

At that final stop of the midterm race in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, the president was welcomed by Conservative talk radio titan Rush Limbaugh as well as Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Earlier in the day, Trump old an ABC interview that he regretted not taking a “softer tone” in his first two years of office.

At the Indiana rally, however, he said he relished in making Democrats crazy and said he was not ready to tone down his rhetoric.