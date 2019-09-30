Trump Warns There Could Be Civil War If He Is Impeached

President Trump has warned that his impeachment could cause a second US Civil War.

Responding to the Democrats-led impeachment inquiry, the US president posted a quote from an evangelical pastor who warned that removing him from office would inflict “Civil War-like” wounds on the nation.

RT reports: Known for regularly watching shows on Fox News, Trump apparently liked how the Southern Baptist minister and televangelist Robert Jeffress appeared on the channel on Sunday and blasted the Democrats for wanting to impeach him.

“And I do want to make this prediction this morning: If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, I’m afraid it will cause a Civil War-like fracture in this nation from which this country will never heal,” Jeffress said live on air.

Trump then took the quote and posted it on Twitter. He edited Jeffrees’ words a little bit, adding in parenthesis that the Democrats “will never” succeed in impeaching him should they try to do so.

….If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

The president posted a few other excerpts from the minister’s comments, including one in which he said that by fighting to oust Trump, the Democrats “don’t care if they burn down and destroy this nation in the process.”

Various Democrats have been calling to impeach Trump for different reasons ever since he took office more than two years ago. The first real step to do so, however, was made when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally launched an impeachment inquiry last week.