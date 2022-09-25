Trump Warns That A ‘Cognitively Impaired’ Joe Biden May Lead Us To WWIII

Former President Donald Trump said that Joe Biden is “cognitively impaired” and warned that he might lead the United Sates into World War III.
Trump made his comments toward the end of his Save America rally in North Carolina on Friday as he talked about America being a “nation in decline.”
He said: “we have a President who is cognitively impaired and in no condition to lead our country, which may very well end up in World War III”
Breitbart reports: Trump hit Biden on his failed economic policies, noting a high inflation rate and poor stock market performance.
“But now, we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We are a nation that has the highest inflation in 50 years and where the stock market finished the worst first half of the year since 1872,” Trump said.
He also called out Biden for promoting the Green New Deal and begging for oil from counties such as Venezuela and Saudi Arabia instead of producing oil domestically.
“We are a nation whose leaders are demanding all electric cars even though they can’t go far, cost too much, and whose batteries are produced in China with materials only available in China when unlimited amounts of gasoline are available inexpensively,” Trump told the crowd.
The former president also faulted Biden for allowing Russia to invade Ukraine, something Trump noted “would never have happened” if he were still commander-in-chief. He also warned that China might invade Taiwan on Biden’s watch.
Trump then bashed the FBI for not allowing “bad election-changing facts to be presented to the public” and promoting the idea that Hunter Biden’s laptop was “Russian disinformation.”
After that, Trump slammed Biden’s cognitive abilities and warned he might lead the country into WWIII.
