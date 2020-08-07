Trump Warns Second Amendment ‘Doesn’t Have a Chance’ If Biden Becomes President

President Trump has warned that the Second Amendment “doesn’t have a chance” if Joe Biden wins the upcoming election.

Trump made his remarks while reacting to the New York lawsuit against the National Rifle Association

On Thursday New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit calling for the dissolution of the NRA.

Breitbart reports: The suit, New York vs. National Rifle Association, calls for the dissolution of the NRA, for Wayne LaPierre to be relieved of his post, and for LaPierre and three other individuals to repay allegedly misused funds to NRA members.

Trump reacted to the suit by tweeting:

Just like Radical Left New York is trying to destroy the NRA, if Biden becomes President your GREAT SECOND AMENDMENT doesn’t have a chance. Your guns will be taken away, immediately and without notice. No police, no guns! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2020

Biden renewed his push for universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, and a ban on “high capacity” magazines, Breitbart News reported.

Biden also reiterated his determination to ban “assault weapons,” tweeting, “Weapons of war have no place in our communities. When I was a senator, I took on the NRA and secured a 10-year ban on assault weapons — and as president, I’ll ban these weapons again.”