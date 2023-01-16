Trump Warns Biden: “I Have Dirt on Everyone”

President Trump ridiculed Joe Biden on Monday after White House lawyers claimed there are no visitor logs at Biden’s Wilmington home.

Biden has spent 40% of his presidency on vacation at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes where there are zero visitor logs.

“Like every President in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” the White House Counsel’s Office said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It was revealed last week that Joe Biden improperly stored stolen classified documents in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware home.

The documents were stored in Biden’s garage next to his Corvette.

Trump put Joe Biden on notice and said, “I have INFO on everyone!”

“The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage. Maybe they are smarter than we think! This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor). Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!” Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday.