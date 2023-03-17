Trump Vows To Stop Globalist Coup and Avert World War III in America

Former President Donald Trump has declared he will save America from a globalist coup attempt orchestrated by the World Economic Forum (WEF). In a campaign message titled “Preventing World War III” posted on Truth Social, Trump laid out a roadmap to pull the planet back from the brink of nuclear annihilation by removing the warmongering globalist neo-cons and cultural Marxists that have brought the US to the edge of World War III.

Trump stated that “We have never been closer to World War III than we are today under Joe Biden,” and he added, “A global conflict between nuclear-armed powers would mean death and destruction on a scale unmatched in human history — it would be nuclear armageddon.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Trump called on all sides of the Ukraine conflict to agree to a ceasefire and peace talks to avoid “global war.” He said, “This is the central issue. We need peace without delay.”

The former president then explained that stopping World War III also requires expunging members of the Deep State war machine. Trump declared, “In addition, there must also be a complete commitment to dismantle the entire globalist neocon establishment that is perpetually dragging us into endless wars, pretending to fight for freedom and democracy abroad, while they turn us into a third-world country and a third-world dictatorship right here at home.” He went on to say, “The State Department, the defense bureaucracy, the intelligence services, and all of the rest, need to be completely overhauled and reconstituted to fire the deep staters and put America First. We have to put America First.”

Trump also pledged to re-examine the US role in NATO and the globalist organization’s purpose and mission since it “keeps trying to pull the world into conflict with a nuclear-armed Russia based on the lie that Russia represents our greatest threat.” Trump pointed out that “the greatest threat to Western civilization today is not Russia. It’s probably more than anything else ourselves, and some of the horrible USA-hating people that represent us.”

The former president then took aim at the “godless” cultural Marxists who promote the abolition of borders, police, the rule of law, and traditional families. “It’s the Marxists who would have us become a Godless nation worshipping at the altar of race, and gender, and environment. And it’s the globalist class that has made us totally dependent on China and other foreign countries that basically hate us,” Trump said. He continued, “These globalists want to squander all of America’s strength, blood, and treasure, chasing monsters and phantoms overseas while keeping us distracted from the havoc they’re creating right here at home. These forces are doing more damage to America than Russia and China could ever have dreamed. Evicting this sick and corrupt establishment is the monumental task for the next president – and I’m the only one who can do it. I’m the only one that can get the job done. I know exactly what has to be done.”

Trump’s criticisms of the RINO neo-con war hawk establishment’s major role in the Ukraine conflict currently set him apart from other potential GOP presidential rivals, according to responses given earlier this week to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Trump’s message is clear: America needs new leadership to avoid the looming threat of World War III and to stand up to the globalist elites and cultural Marxists who seek to destroy Western civilization. The fate of America and the world rests on this monumental task.