Trump Vows To Slap Facebook Upside The Head When He Becomes POTUS in 2024: ‘No More Dinners With Zuck’

Donald Trump has vowed to take Facebook to task when he becomes President again in 2024, following the social media giant’s announcement that he would remain suspended for two years.

Trump fired off two statements on Friday afternoon, saying the two year suspension was an insult to the 75 million Americans who voted for him in last year’s election.

In the second statement Trump strongly hinted at a 2024 White House bid by saying the next time he is in the White House he would not grant Mark Zuckerberg’s requests for dinner.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump’s iconic social media avatar is still on his suspended Facebook page.

First statement:

“Facebook’s ruling is an insult to the record-setting 75M people, plus many others, who voted for us in the 2020 Rigged Presidential Election. They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with this censoring and silencing, and ultimately, we will win. Our Country can’t take this abuse anymore!”

Second statement:

“Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!”

Earlier Friday Facebook announced a two year suspension of Trump starting from his initial suspension of January 7, 2021, the day after the Capitol riot.

Excerpt:

Last month, the Oversight Board upheld Facebook’s suspension of former US President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts following his praise for people engaged in violence at the Capitol on January 6. But in doing so, the board criticized the open-ended nature of the suspension, stating that “it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension.” The board instructed us to review the decision and respond in a way that is clear and proportionate, and made a number of recommendations on how to improve our policies and processes. We are today announcing new enforcement protocols to be applied in exceptional cases such as this, and we are confirming the time-bound penalty consistent with those protocols which we are applying to Mr. Trump’s accounts. Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols. We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year. At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a set period of time and continue to re-evaluate until that risk has receded. When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts…

Unlike Twitter which took down his account when they banned Trump after January 6, Facebook has kept Trump’s page up. The last posts are pleas by Trump on January 6 for peace and respect for police.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”