Trump Vows To Sign Order Banning ANY Suppression of Free Speech Online

President Trump has vowed to sign an executive order, should he be re-elected president, that would make it illegal for government agencies to collude with Big Tech to limit the free speech of Americans.

“I’m announcing my plan to shatter the left-wing censorship regime and to reclaim the right to free speech for all Americans,” Trump declared.

“Reclaim is a very important word in this case because they’ve taken it away.”

“If we don’t have free speech, then we just don’t have a free country. It’s as simple as that,” Trump warned, adding “If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple. Just like dominos, one by one.”

Summit.news reports: Presumably referring to revelations gleaned from Elon Musk’s release of the ‘Twitter files’, Trump stated that “In recent weeks, bombshell reports have confirmed that a sinister group of deep state bureaucrats, Silicon Valley tyrants, left-wing activists and depraved corporate news media have been conspiring to manipulate and silence the American people.”

“They have collaborated to suppress vital information on everything from elections to public health. The censorship cartel must be dismantled and destroyed and it must happen immediately,” Trump urged.

He continued, “Within hours of my inauguration, I will sign an executive order banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business, or person, to censor, limit, categorize, or impede the lawful speech of American citizens.”

Trump also promised to “ban federal money from being used to label domestic speech as ‘mis-‘ or ‘dis-information’.”

He also vowed to identify and fire “every federal bureaucrat who has engaged in domestic censorship — directly or indirectly… all parties involved in the new online censorship regime, which is absolutely destructive and terrible, and to aggressively prosecute any and all crimes identified.”

Trump added that “From now on, digital platforms should only qualify for immunity protection under Section 230, if they meet high standards of neutrality, transparency, fairness and non-discrimination.”

“When users of big online platforms have their content or accounts removed, throttled, shadowbanned or otherwise restricted, no matter what name they use, they should have the right to be informed that it’s happening, the right to a specific explanation of the reason why and the right to a timely appeal,” Trump further asserted.

Trump’s important free speech announcement was somewhat overshadowed by an ad for NFT digital trading cards, that was widely spread and criticised online.