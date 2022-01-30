Trump Vows to Pardon January 6 Political Prisoners: “They Are Being Treated So Unfairly”

President Trump has promised to pardon all of the January 6 political presidents within hours of taking office in 2024.

Speaking to over 50,000 supporters at a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday night, Trump praised the Canadian truckers and their Freedom Convoy.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

He also praised Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote and their work on Democrat ballot trafficking in several battleground states.

President Trump also promised to release the January 6 Political Prisoners in D.C.