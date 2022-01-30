Trump Vows to Pardon January 6 Political Prisoners: “They Are Being Treated So Unfairly”

President Trump has promised to pardon all of the January 6 political presidents within hours of taking office in 2024.
Speaking to over 50,000 supporters at a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday night, Trump praised the Canadian truckers and their Freedom Convoy.
He also praised Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote and their work on Democrat ballot trafficking in several battleground states.
President Trump also promised to release the January 6 Political Prisoners in D.C.
President Trump: If I run and if I win we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly. This hasn’t happened to all the other atrocities that took place. Nothing like this has happened. What that Un-Select Committee is doing and what the people are doing that are running those prisons, it is a disgrace!
