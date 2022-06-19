Trump Vows to Pardon Jan. 6 Prisoners, Democrats Outraged

President Trump has vowed to pardon the Jan. 6 defendants, who he says are political scapegoats, when he resumes office in 2024.

During a speech in Nashville on Friday, Trump said that when he gets back into the White House, pardons would be considered.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“And if I become president someday—if I decide to do it—I will be looking at them very very seriously for pardons,” Trump told the crowd.

“They’ve been treated very unfairly,” Trump declared.

Many of the Jan. 6 defendants, Trump said, had “their lives totally destroyed and [are] being treated worse than terrorists and murderers despite most being charged with parading through the Capitol.”

Theepochtimes.com reports: A coalition of Republican lawmakers on Thursday blasted the treatment of Jan. 6 detainees, saying it was akin to that of “political prisoners” in authoritarian countries.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) in a press conference said the detainees are “being used as pawns to dangle in front of [Americans] to show that if you cross a certain line, if you support a certain president—as in President Trump—or if you dare to speak up against the government or … against an election being stolen, you’re going to be used.”

“This is what’s gonna happen to you. You’re gonna spend your days wasting away in solitary confinement,” she said.

According to a June 6 update released by the Department of Justice, more than 840 people have been arrested and charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Of that figure, around 255 have been arrested on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including 90 who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or who have caused serious injury to an officer.

Three individuals have pleaded guilty to the federal charge of seditious conspiracy, the DOJ also said.

“Approximately 246 [of 840] have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors,” the DOJ wrote. “Fifty-nine have pleaded guilty to felonies.”

Despite well-publicized claims to the contrary, no police officers died on Jan. 6, 2021. Officer Brian Sicknick died a day after the incident, and the D.C. Medical Examiner’s Office last year ruled that he died of natural causes from a stroke.

While some Democrat lawmakers and corporate news outlets have continued to push a narrative that the breach was a “deadly insurrection,” the four people who died on Jan. 6 were all apparent Trump supporters who came to the former president’s speech hours before. One of them, U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, was shot by an officer, according to the U.S. Capitol Police Department.

Meanwhile, the House panel investigating the Capitol breach claimed that Trump put former Vice President Mike Pence’s life in mortal danger on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee, which has two Republicans and seven Democrats, alleged that Trump was directly responsible for the breach and that hundreds of interviews with various witnesses prove their case.