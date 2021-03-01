Trump Vows to Oust Deep State RINOs: ‘Your Days Are Numbered’

President Trump promised to root out Deep State RINOs and oust them from the Republican Party during a sensational speech at CPAC on Sunday.

“Get rid of them all,” Trump told the crowd, before going on to list the names of GOP traitors who voted to impeach him.

“The Democrats don’t have grand-standers like Mitt Romney, little Ben Sasse, Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Pat Toomey; and in the House, Tom Rice, South Carolina, Adam Kinzinger, Dan Newhouse, Anthony Gonzalez,” the former president said. “That’s another beauty.”

“Fred Upton, Jamie Herrera Butler, Peter Meyer, John Katko, David Valadeo. And of course the warmonger, a person that loves seeing our troops fighting, Liz Cheney,” Trump added.

“How about that? The good news is in her state, she’s been censured. And in her state, her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human being I’ve ever seen. So hopefully, they’ll get rid of her with the next election. Get rid of them all.”

Toddstarnes.com reports: The president told voters that Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) are going to destroy the party because they refuse to work with conservatives.

“The RINOs that we’re surrounded with will destroy the Republican Party and the American worker and will destroy our country itself,” Trump said. “The RINOs, Republican in name only. But the Republican Party is united. The only division is between a handful of Washington, DC, establishment, political hacks, and everybody else all over the country. I think we have tremendous unity.”

Trump then announced that he would be hitting the campaign trail to support “strong, tough and smart Republican leaders.”

“We want Republican leaders who are loyal to the voters and who will work proudly for the vision that I’ve laid out today,” Trump said. “And what is it? So simple. So simple. Military, law and order, great trade deals, great education.”

WATCH: