Trump Vows To “Immediately Fire” Biden’s “Marxist Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Czars”

Former President Donald Trump has promised, if elected, to immediately remove all the woke characters that have been allowed to infest every federal agency under Joe Biden.

Speaking at the annual CPAC conference, Trump pointed to Biden’s “Executive Order on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility in the Federal Workforce” and vowed to fire everyone hired under it.

Trump told the crowd: “Day One I will revoke Joe Biden’s executive order installing marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion czars in every federal agency”

He added: “I will immediately terminate all staffers hired to implement this horrible agenda”