Trump Vows To Fix America: ‘Our Country Is Going to Hell’

President Donald Trump will outline his plan to “save our country” in his upcoming speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

In a post on Truth Social, Thursday, Trump declared, “I will be at CPAC on Saturday, talking about the fact that, obviously, our Country is going to ‘HELL’, and how to fix it.”

“Also, the Democrats use of Radical Left Prosecutors and the WEAPONIZATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT,” Trump added.

“It is illegal, has never been used and abused like this, and has the potential to bring down our once fair and wonderful Country,” Trump continued.

“These Marxist Thugs have been after me for years, only to help them win elections. In just Two Years, we have become a Third World Failing Nation. MAGA!!!” Trump added.

Dailyfetched.com reports: After two years of relocating to Florida, the four-day event will return to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor.

While Trump will speak at CPAC, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican candidate Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence will be cozying up at the 2024 GOP annual donor retreat, the Club for Growth group, an event Trump is not invited to.

Trump slammed the group on Truth Social earlier this month, calling them “an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers.”

The news comes not long after Trump challenger Jeb Bush came out of the woodwork to praise Ron DeSantis.

As The Daily Fetched reported, Bush emphasized the need for a “more forward-leaning future” and affirmed his belief that DeSantis has the opportunity to run for higher office.

“There are people in public life that are kind of check the box politicians, and then there are others they want to serve, and Governor DeSantis is one of those,” the former Florida governor said during a Fox Nation special on DeSantis.