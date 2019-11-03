Trump Vows ‘No More’ Federal Aid to Mismanaged California as Wildfires Burn

President Trump has threatened to cut off emergency funding to California due to the mismanagement of the wildfires by governor Gavin Newsom.

“The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must “clean” his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers,” Trump tweeted.

POTUS then complained that Newsom keeps asking the federal government for money as the fires burn every year in California.

“Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help.”

“No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states… But our teams are working well together in putting these massive, and many, fires out.”

“Great firefighters! Also, open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean. Should be done immediately. California desperately needs water, and you can have it now!”