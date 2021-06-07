Trump Vows He Will Retake White House ‘Sooner Than You Think’

Donald Trump’s new GOP fundraising campaign has sent his critics into meltdown.

In the ad former president Trump promises he will “take back” the White House claiming that Republicans will take control of both houses of Congress “sooner than you think”.

RT reports: The ad was posted to the YouTube page of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the fundraising arm for the Senate GOP, on Friday and was sent to donors on Saturday.

INBOX – Trump: "We’re gonna take back the Senate, take back the House, we’re gonna take back the White House – and sooner than you think. It’s going to be really something special…"@disclosetv pic.twitter.com/w48xS79Zqe — 404_Not_Found (@4_04_Not_Found) June 5, 2021

Critics blasted the former president’s most recent promise as “deranged” and “dangerous” as the video spread across social media.

The defeated authoritarian leader who inspired a violent insurrection and denies the legitimacy of his successor says his party will be back in the White House "sooner than you think." What would you say if you saw it in another country? pic.twitter.com/km38cTY1WI — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) June 5, 2021

How is he not in prison yet? This is deranged and dangerous. https://t.co/UCtCxp3v4N — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) June 5, 2021

“And sooner than you think…”



Donald Trump truly believes he will be back in power before the end of Joe Biden’s term.



Deranged. Delusional.

But most of all: Dangerous. https://t.co/MDprZAmEg1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 5, 2021

Trump’s message dropped ahead of a GOP convention in North Carolina on Saturday evening, when he blasted the Biden administration for “destroying” the country, as well as lambasting his detractors within the Republican Party.

“The one thing [the Democrats] have is that they stick together. They don’t have people like we do who go off on their own and do what they have to do,” Trump said.

As rumors swirl around his political future, Trump alarmed critics on Friday when he said in an interview that he may be interested in running for Congress in the near future.

Speaking with right-wing radio host Wayne Allyn Root, it was suggested that Trump should become House Speaker, which the former president admitted was a “very interesting” proposition.

“People have said, run for the Senate, OK?” Trump said following the suggestion. “But you know, your idea might be better.”